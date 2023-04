Emmy-winning actor Richard Thomas makes a stop in the Daytime studio while in town for the national tour of To Kill a Mockingbird. Thomas reflects on playing Atticus Finch in the adaption from Oscar-winner Aaron Sorkin. We also revisit some of his famous on-screen roles, including on The Waltons and Ozark. Catch To Kill a Mockingbird at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts through Sunday, April 16.