Travel writer Terry Ward of “Florida Beyond” shares her top destinations to consider for Spring Break. You can enjoy snowy adventures in the Rocky Mountain National Park from Estes Park, CO, just 90 minutes outside of Denver. If you’re willing to travel internationally, Southern Iceland offers opportunities to exlore ice caves, walk on glaciers and see the Northern Lights. Warmer-weather options include whale-watching while taking a scenic road trip in San Luis Obispo along California’s Central coast and fly-fishing, rafting or hiking in Jackson County, NC.