Frizzled Zoodles with Garlic Paprika Dipping Sauce
2 Medium Zucchini Squash
1 ½ Cups of Buttermilk
1 ½ Cups of All Purpose Flour
1 Teaspoon of Salt
1 Teaspoon of Ground Black Pepper
2-3 Quarts of Vegetable Oil
Dipping Sauce Ingredients
1 Cup of Mayonnaise
2 Teaspoons of Grainy Dijon Mustard
1 Teaspoon of Sugar
½ Teaspoon of Paprika
1 Clove of Garlic Grated
1 Teaspoon of Lemon Juice
Salt & Pepper to Taste
Heat the oil to 360°.
While waiting for the oil to heat, in a small bowl whisk together all the ingredients for the dipping sauce.
Using a spiralizer to cut the zucchini into zoodles.
Place the zoodles in the buttermilk toss to cover.
In a large bowl whisk together the flour, salt and pepper. Add a handful of the buttermilk covered zoodles and toss in the flour.
Place the floured zoodles in a metal mesh strainer to remove excess flour. Place in the oil and fry until golden brown.
Remove from oil and place a paper towel lined pan. Sprinkle with a bit of salt while hot.
