Frizzled Zoodles with Garlic Paprika Dipping Sauce

2 Medium Zucchini Squash

1 ½ Cups of Buttermilk

1 ½ Cups of All Purpose Flour

1 Teaspoon of Salt

1 Teaspoon of Ground Black Pepper

2-3 Quarts of Vegetable Oil

Dipping Sauce Ingredients

1 Cup of Mayonnaise

2 Teaspoons of Grainy Dijon Mustard

1 Teaspoon of Sugar

½ Teaspoon of Paprika

1 Clove of Garlic Grated

1 Teaspoon of Lemon Juice

Salt & Pepper to Taste

Heat the oil to 360°.

While waiting for the oil to heat, in a small bowl whisk together all the ingredients for the dipping sauce.

Using a spiralizer to cut the zucchini into zoodles.

Place the zoodles in the buttermilk toss to cover.

In a large bowl whisk together the flour, salt and pepper.  Add a handful of the buttermilk covered zoodles and toss in the flour.

Place the floured zoodles in a metal mesh strainer to remove excess flour.  Place in the oil and fry until golden brown.

Remove from oil and place a paper towel lined pan. Sprinkle with a bit of salt while hot.

Whisk together all the ingredients for the dipping sauce.

Serve with frizzled zoodles.

