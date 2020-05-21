Free Mental Wellness Screenings

: The University Area CDC (Community Development Corporation) is offering free live, online, closed-group, support sessions for mental wellness and self care through its Get Moving! program.

Guided by Licensed Cognitive Behavioral Therapist Crystal Clark, these “Coping with the Quarantine” support sessions aim to help residents take care of their minds, bodies and souls during these stressful times.

Clark will address challenges and answer questions, as well as provide tips for homeschooling, living peacefully with others, dealing with anxiety and depression, and more.

“It’s so important that we provide live, online support sessions to residents battling anxiety, depression and stress. Our goal is to provide a safe, confidential environment where participants can express themselves, build community and receive helpful tips for self-care and self-management,” said Erica Nelson, deputy director of Operations.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit uacdc.org/zoom1 just prior to start time each Thursday. A Zoom account is not required for participation. For individuals with Zoom accounts, the Meeting ID is 532 239 435.

Please note that each session will close to new participants at 6:15 p.m. Participation is voluntary and confidential. For more information, contact Erica Nelson at enelson@uacdc.org. Serving the community for more than 20 years, University Area CDC provides support for thousands of Tampa residents through holistic programming, adult education and resource assistance. Its primary mission is the redevelopment and sustainability of at-risk neighborhoods in the Uptown/University area, surrounding University of South Florida’s Tampa campus. More information about University Area CDC, a 501(c)(3) public/private partnership, is available by calling 813.558.5212 and by visiting www.uacdc.org.