After a more than ten year hiatus, new episodes of “The Surreal Life” are coming back with a lively cast of characters. Frankie Muniz opened up about unforgettable moments, boiling drama and other celebrities living in the house that he connected with. “The Surreal Life” premieres on October 24 at 9 p.m. on VH1.
Frankie Muniz talks wildest moments from “The Surreal Life”
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
