What do an Olympic gold medalist, a revered Supreme Court justice and the world’s most famous missionary have in common? They were all represented on the Halloween edition of Maggie and the Moms. In keeping with our “iconic women” theme, our panelists embodied Alysson Felix, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Mother Teresa and joined Rosie the Riveter to debate Halloween-related parenting questions: What’s with kids in sexy Halloween costumes? ; At what age do you allow your children to go trick or treating without an adult?; Who else can’t stand the house that hands out full-size candy bars? We also shared the advice we think our characters would give their own daughters.