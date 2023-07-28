Wildlife Biologist Forrest Galante hosts two specials for Discovery’s Shark Week. “Alien Sharks: Strange New Worlds” focused on stunning kelp forests and the unusual sharks that live there. “Shark vs. Snake: Battle of the Bites,” which airs tonight at 10 p.m., explores how the apex predators could become the prey in the waters of Western Australia.
Forrest Galante offers never-before-seen footage to finish off Shark Week
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now