Matthew A. Cherry was first known as a wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and the Baltimore Ravens. He later received acclamation for his Academy Award-winning short film “Hair Love,” which was later turned into a picture book. Now, he’s continuing the story with an animated series called “Young Love” starring Issa Rae and Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi. Episodes are streaming on Max.
Former NFL player turned Academy Award winner presents new animated series
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now