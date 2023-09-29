Matthew A. Cherry was first known as a wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and the Baltimore Ravens. He later received acclamation for his Academy Award-winning short film “Hair Love,” which was later turned into a picture book. Now, he’s continuing the story with an animated series called “Young Love” starring Issa Rae and Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi. Episodes are streaming on Max.