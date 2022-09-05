Craig Ridenhour helped the Florida Gators win four consecutive SEC titles in swimming, but the reason behind his laps in the pool now reaches far deeper. Ridenhour’s little brother is a former U.S. Marine and he wanted to find a way to show his support for other military families. Now, Ridenhour swims to raise money and awareness for the Stop Soldier Suicide campaign. His selfless actions and desire to spread light to others gives us a Reason to Smile (presented by Raulerson Dental Associates).