“TRUELOVE: THE FILM” is an Independent Documentary Feature debut from Christopher Knight’s Former Prodigy Media, produced and directed by 2-Time Emmy Award nominated producer, Phil Viardo.

The Film follows Callie Truelove, a teenager with a rare genetic condition called Williams syndrome, that has given her the superpower of love! We tag along on Callie’s magical journey to meet other amazing individuals with Williams syndrome and their families across America, revealing the wonder that is genetically embedded in these precious souls that could help change everyone on the planet. Through their unique stories, the world will get a better understanding of this fascinating syndrome and see firsthand how it affects not just their immediate families, but everyone they come contact with. The hope is to help people see the world through their eyes, and maybe help to heal our fractured and polarized society in the process.

“TRUELOVE: THE FILM” has been racking up many top film festival awards. Now, for the first time the film can be seen nationwide across all streaming platforms beginning mid September.