The Hillsborough County Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team is entering its second season in the USA Wheelchair Football League. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave the players official jerseys and decals for their helmets to carry the Bucs logo with them wherever they compete. The team was formed as part of a signature program from the Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation.
Football on wheels: Hillsborough County Buccaneers line up for action
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now