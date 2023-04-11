Chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabriele Bertaccini join us with a taste of their new Food Network show, Ciao House. Ten chefs live together in a villa in Tuscany and gradually eliminate each other until only one chef is left standing. Part culinary challenge, part tavelogue and part cut-throat competition, the show is like “Eat, Pray, Love and Drama”, according to the hosts, and includes “twists and turns we did not expect.” The drama culminates with a cooking duel, the winner of which will have an opportunity to train with master chefs across Italy. Ciao House premieres Sunday, April 16th at 9pm on Food Network and discovery+
Food Network’s Ciao House is ‘Eat, Pray, Love & Drama’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
