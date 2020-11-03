Focus on the Eyes

Brian McKnight Jr's first feature indie film “FRESHMAN FRIDAY” was just released on Amazon Prime. He plays the lead role “Claxton”, and also has 4 songs on the soundtrack. It’s a humble production that was directed by one of his good friends, Robert X Golphin, and written By Stephen Slates, both NC guys like himself,this movie is really their tribute to their HBCU days.

His Original single: Marry Your Daughter 2020: In collaboration with Chris Moophs of Tarseir Records, He recently released a reimagined version of his viral hit “Marry Your Daughter”. After a decade, the re-release has caught fire again, and its over 2M streams worldwide right now, while the original just soared over 18M. View the video here: ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WkwJ1klO0MI)