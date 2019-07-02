Florida Vegan Gourmet Festival

Chorizo Deviled Eggs I grew up in Tennessee where deviled eggs were a staple at every pot luck or holiday table! More than likely there were a few varieties of deviled eggs at any given time, especially during Easter time! I love taking classic recipes that I grew up on and giving them new life with exciting new ingredients! Deviled eggs have endless possibilities as far as ways you can add different flavors to them and I created a deviled egg that is perfect for Easter brunch or to serve as an appetizer to Easter dinner! My chorizo deviled eggs are so delicious and easy to make and I can promise even people who think they don’t like deviled eggs will be raving about this recipe!

Ingredients:

12 Large Boiled Eggs

1 Link of Chorizo Sausage

1/4 Cup Tbsp. Mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. Dijon Mustard

1 Tsp. Lime Juice

1 Tsp. Chili Powder

1 Tsp. Kosher Salt

1/2 Tsp. Black Pepper

Green Onions for Topping

Cilantro for Topping

Sliced or Diced Avocado

Directions:

Let eggs cool and peel.

Slice the eggs in half lengthwise.

Take chorizo out of it’s casing and sauté, breaking up into crumbles until browned. Drain on a paper towel and set aside.

Scoop out the yolks from the egg whites and place into a large bowl.

Add mayo, mustard, lime juice, chili powder, salt, and pepper to the bowl and whisk until smooth.

Place the mixture into a ziploc bag and cut a small corner off.

Pipe the filling back into the egg whites.

Sprinkle with crumbled chorizo and then top with green onions and cilantro and serve with a little sliced or diced avocado.

Serve chilled or room temperature.