Florida Vegan Gourmet Festival

Florida Vegan “Gourmet” Food Festival City Festivals Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:30 PM (EDT) Tampa, Fl
Florida Vegan Food Festival Experience is a plant-based lifestyle celebration welcoming individuals all throughout the Bay area and surrounding region to enjoy an evening of veganism. Eat gourmet (dishes for purchase) while meeting local chefs of Vegan cuisine! Learn the art of preparing gourmet vegan dishes with live cooking and food preparation demos! Zen – enjoy an afternoon stroll turned evening with ultimate relaxation including the ulimate one-with-nature mediatation session! Shop – at the fest while supporting local vegan-friendly businesses in art, textile, food prep plus organic farmers market with fruits, veggies and even tropical fruit trees for sale! Kids 12 and under free! Activities for the entire family!