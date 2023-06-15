Internationally acclaimed photography is, once again, in the spotlight as the winners of The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts’ 2023 International Photography Competition are announced. We hear the stories behind some of the winning selections and get a preview of the exhibition, which will be featured at Tampa International Airport from June 19- August 18.
Florida Museum of Photographic Arts and Tampa International Airport partner to showcase internationally acclaimed photographers
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
