Joseph Cook aka “Joe Digger” loves metal detecting on the beach. In fact, he does it every day, and he shares his findings on social media. Joe recently found a $40,000 ring in the sand, which he was able to return to its owner. His honorable gesture is giving us a Reason to Smile (presented by Raulerson Dental Associates).
Florida man finds $40,000 ring on the beach; returns it to owner | Reason to Smile
by: Whitt Laxson
Posted:
Updated:
BestReviews.com - Holiday Shopping Deals
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now