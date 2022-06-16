St. Petersburg musician and author Paul Wilborn joins us in studio on the heels of the release of his new novel, “Florida Hustle”, set in South Florida in 1982 and telling a story that includes, as one review put it, “lost dreams, forlorn love, and horror movie lore.”

PAUL WILBORN’S UPCOMING APPEARANCES/BOOK SIGNINGS: FLORIDA HUSTLE LIVE!

Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Florida Hustle: An Afternoon with Paul Wilborn

The Oxford Exchange, 420 W. Kennedy, Tampa

Phone: 813- 253-0222

www.oxfordexchange.com

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 7pm to 10 pm

Florida Hustle: Meet & Greet Paul Wilborn and see a Mario Bava horror classic film

Greenlight Cinema

221 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Phone: 508-816-8968

www.greenlightstpete.com