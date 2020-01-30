Florida Food and Brews Fest

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Top Stories
Iron Gwazi: Go behind-the-scenes of construction at Busch Gardens
Van crashes through wall of North Port home
German nurse suspected of drugging 5 babies with morphine
Man convicted of raping, infecting girlfriend’s 4-year-old twins
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Iron Gwazi: Go behind-the-scenes of construction at Busch Gardens
Top Stories
Discover your inner ninja at LEGOLAND NINJAGO Days
Top Stories
City of Tampa to discuss single-use plastic ban
Road Rants: Is it okay to ‘creep’ into an intersection and wait to turn?
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Mild temperatures today; cold front late tomorrow
DRONE VIDEO: Archaeological dig reveals Bradenton’s first settlers
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Tampa Bay man stuck paying for deceased wife’s medical alert and security service
Top Stories
Deadly dental mistakes may cost New Port Richey doctor her license
Top Stories
Illicit activity still happening in some of Tampa’s spas and massage parlors, police chief says
Tampa couple furious after they say Target employee ‘cut up’ hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards
Dog shot after attacking sheriff’s horses at Gasparilla was recently adopted by man who lived in tent
Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
BGB Live at 1pm ET: Reid’s air attack or Shanahan’s power ground game?
Top Stories
VIDEO: Florida hospital dresses newborns in Super Bowl gear
Vanessa Bryant statement: ‘We are completely devastated’
Vanessa Bryant breaks social media silence posts photo of Kobe and Gianna
Vipers WR Antonio Callaway hurt during practice
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Leader of gay community after Pulse massacre has died
Top Stories
Fathers honor Kobe Bryant with #girldad
Gr8 Inspiration: Tampa teen brothers make Gasparilla more eco-friendly
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Gasparilla Grog Bars
Hundreds remember 5 women gunned down in bank a year after massacre
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing newborn in Pasco County, deputies say
Florida Food and Brews Fest
Daytime
Posted:
Jan 30, 2020 / 12:24 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 30, 2020 / 12:24 PM EST
Check out the Florida Food and Brews Festival this Saturday.
https://www.foodbrewsfestival.com/
Top Videos
City of Tampa to discuss single-use plastic ban
Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing newborn in Pasco County, deputies say
Triple murder suspect found dead in Pasco County; Baby Andrew still missing
Road Rants: Left turn in an intersection
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and dry today with clouds, Rain arrives late Friday
Tampa Bay man still paying for monitoring service for deceased wife
DRONE VIDEO: Archaeological dig reveals Bradenton’s first settlers
Archaeological dig reveals Bradenton’s first settlers
Archaeologist excavate Manatee Mineral Springs Park ahead of Bradenton Riverwalk expansion
Polk County pursuit
the Vipers newest wide receiver, Antonio Callaway, hurt his leg in practice on Wednesday
More Local News
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
$396.9 million Powerball ticket sold in Florida
Florida school group possibly exposed to virus confined to home
Road Rants: Is it okay to ‘creep’ into an intersection and wait to turn?
Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing newborn in Pasco County, deputies say
Tampa Bay man stuck paying for deceased wife’s medical alert and security service
Man convicted of raping, infecting girlfriend’s 4-year-old twins
Human trafficking continues to be a growing problem in Florida
VIDEO: Longest-ever border smuggling tunnel found along US-Mexico border
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Iron Gwazi: Go behind-the-scenes of construction at Busch Gardens
Florida’s green card holders see policy changes in 2020
Super Nintendo World will be part of new Universal Orlando theme park
LEGO launching International Space Station set
16 new fair foods to look forward to at the 2020 Florida State Fair
More Don't Miss