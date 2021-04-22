Fish Clinic for Kids this Weekend

The annual Suncoast Boat Show returns to the luxurious waterfront April 23-25, 2021 marking the boat show’s 39th year of presenting an extraordinary selection of sportfishing, power boats and motor yachts. This premier boat show on the Gulf Coast of Florida takes place in water and on land at Marina Jack along 65,000 square feet of dock space.

The Suncoast Boat Show is hosted by the U.S. Boat Show division of Informa Markets, the leading exhibitions organizer that owns and operates the world’s leading international boat and yacht events. The show will feature nearly 400 exhibits and fun for children, too.

A youth fishing clinic presented on Saturday and Sunday by a local television broadcast entitled Hook the Future gives each participant a free rod and reel. Host and Captain Don Dingman not only teaches kids how to fish, parents also learn how important it is to spend quality time with their own kids.

Tickets for this year’s Suncoast Boat Show must be purchased in advance via the website https://tickets.suncoastboatshow.com/sc/tickets.html Prices for adults are $16 and children ages 15 and under are free. The show runs Friday, April 23 through Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Marina Jack, #2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota, Florida. Hours are Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Informa Markets, which also produces the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world being held this October, recently introduced its newly enhanced health and safety standards, AllSecure. The AllSecure standards have been adopted industry-wide and raise the bar on safe, hygienic, productive, and high-quality organized event experiences. Now, all Informa events, including the Suncoast Boat Show, are organized in accordance with the new AllSecure standards, as well as per official government and local authority guidance and regulations.

For more information about the Suncoast Boat Show, visit the website: https://www.suncoastboatshow.com/en/home.html. Follow as details are updated on Facebook.com/SuncoastBoatShow; Twitter @suncoastboatshw and Instagram #suncoastboatshow