More than 40 artists will be featured at 20 locations along Tampa’s Howard Avenue on Saturday, November 5 from noon to 5 p.m. Local artist Tony Adams said that he looks forward to interacting with art lovers and sharing his “beauty in chaos.” Event organizer Tyler Sirota revealed that two murals will also be unveiled during the day. The walk starts at the north end of South Howard Avenue at Rose Bar Tampa and continues along the mile-long stretch to Bella’s Italian Café.