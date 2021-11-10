Fire Safety Holiday Tips

The holiday season is full of family, friends and festivities but we do need to remember to be careful! As we decorate, cook and enjoy time with loved ones, we need to actually be extra cautious because of some of the dangerous items we’re bringing into our homes. The National Fire Sprinkler Association has partnered with the Advocates’ Coalition Common Voices to develop a holiday fire safety tip sheet, that you can check out at www.fireadvocates.org.
