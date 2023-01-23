The returning season of “Are You the One?” features 22 recently single men and women from around the world all under roof in Spain. If the contestants can make 11 perfect matches amongst themselves, they’ll split the $1,000,000 cash prize. However, if even one couple isn’t a match, they all walk away empty handed. The show’s host, Kamie Crawford, previews the upcoming season, which has episodes streaming on Paramount+.
Finding the perfect match can pay off big for 22 singles around the globe
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
