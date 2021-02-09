Finding Ohana

Sweet Jerk Chicken PizzaBy: Chef Huda Mu’minWhat You Need1 pound pizza dough | store bought1/2 cup pizza sauce | your choice1/4 cup roasted red peppers8 ounces mozzarella | low-moisture | shredded1 1/4 cups chicken breast | cooked | chopped or shredded1/2 cup Just Savor Jerk Sauce*1/2 cup Vidalia onions | thinly sliced or small diced1/2 cup sliced pineapple | canned or fresh1/2 cup yellow and green bell peppers | thinly sliced or small diced*Just Savor Jerk Sauce2 tablespoons Just Savor Sweet Jerk seasoning3/4 cup pineapple juice1-2 tablespoons brown sugar | to tasteCombine all ingredients for the jerk sauce in a small bowl and whisk. Placed cooked chicken in abowl and toss in the jerk sauce until coated. Set aside until for at least 15 minutes.What To DoPreheat the oven and prep dough according to pizza dough packaging instructions.Place roasted red peppers and pizza sauce in the food processor and blend until combined (smallchucks in the sauce are fine), salt and pepper to taste if needed. Spread roasted pepper marinarasauce evenly across the pizza crust, leaving about 1/2 to 1 inch of space from the edge of thecrust depending on your crust preference.Top with mozzarella cheese, marinated chicken, Vidalia onions, pineapples, and bell peppers.Make sure to spread out toppings evenly for even cooking. Bake according to dough baking instructions and until cheese is evenly melted and bubbly. Letrest for 2-3 minutes, carefully cut and serve hot and Enjoy!