TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- A 77-year-old man died two days after he was punched in the jaw by a Dunkin' employee, knocking him to the ground where he hit his head, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa police say the victim went through the drive-thru at the Dunkin' at 410 South 50th Street on May 5. According to police, he got upset due to the lack of service he was receiving.