Film and Fancy Foodie Festival

WHO: Scatter Brothers Productions



WHAT: Owners/Hosts Ben Daniele and Doug Tschirhart

Proudly Present FOOD + FILM FESTIVAL BENEFIT

A Red Carpet Fancy Foodie Night to Benefit Feeding Tampa Bay.

A Hollywood evening of food, charity, film, music and fun

WHEN:

Thursday, November 4th

7 pm to 10 pm

WHERE:
NOVA 535

535 Dr M.L.K. Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

WHY:

The Scatter Brothers are a full service production firm and want to give a HUGE shoutout to friends and family in Tampa Bay and thank them for their generous support to help spread awareness in our community about the hungry and the homeless.

HOW:

TICKETS:

$20 donation suggested at the door

SPONSORS:

Thuy LC and La V – Vietnamese Fusion, Grattzi Italian Grille, Compass Land & Title, Eric Jacob

