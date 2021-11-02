Film and Fancy Foodie Festival

WHO: Scatter Brothers Productions
WHAT: Owners/Hosts Ben Daniele and Doug Tschirhart
Proudly Present FOOD + FILM FESTIVAL BENEFIT
A Red Carpet Fancy Foodie Night to Benefit Feeding Tampa Bay.
A Hollywood evening of food, charity, film, music and fun
WHEN:
Thursday, November 4th
7 pm to 10 pm
WHERE:
NOVA 535
535 Dr M.L.K. Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
WHY:
The Scatter Brothers are a full service production firm and want to give a HUGE shoutout to friends and family in Tampa Bay and thank them for their generous support to help spread awareness in our community about the hungry and the homeless.
HOW:
TICKETS:
$20 donation suggested at the door
SPONSORS:
Thuy LC and La V – Vietnamese Fusion, Grattzi Italian Grille, Compass Land & Title, Eric Jacob