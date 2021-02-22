Filet Mignon Kebabs

Jalapeño Asparagus Filet Mignon Kabobs



1 cup thick asparagus spears, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup pickled jalapeños, with juice



Marinade

⅓ cup soy sauce

⅓ cup pineapple juice

1 tablespoon sherry

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced jalapeños or 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes



1 pound filet mignon steaks (approximately 2-3 steaks, each 2 inches thick), cut into 1-inch cubes

1 small red onion, cut into bite-size pieces

2 bell peppers, cut into bite-size pieces

2 cups pineapple chunks, cut into bite-size pieces

Kosher salt

Pepper

Skewers



Preheat oven to 425ºF. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.



Preheat grill to medium-high heat.



Add asparagus and pickled jalapeños to a small bowl and let sit for at least one hour.



In a medium-size bowl, mix together all marinade ingredients. Reserve 2 tablespoons of marinade for roasting vegetables and fruit; set aside. Place meat into bowl, cover and marinate for at least 30 minutes.



Drain jalapeño juice from asparagus, then add asparagus, pickled jalapeños, onion, peppers and pineapple on baking sheet, then pour reserved marinade over top. Roast for 10 minutes.

Discard marinade from meat, then pat steaks dry. Season with salt and pepper.



Thread roasted veggies, fruit and meat onto skewers, then grill for 5 to 7 minutes for medium-rare doneness. Turn skewers every 1 to 2 minutes to grill all sides evenly. Remove skewers from grill.



NOTE

If using wooden skewers, soak in water for at least 30 minutes prior to grilling to prevent wood from burning.

