Fifth Third Bank and CDC of Tampa to host a “Know Your Numbers” health and financial wellness event. ·

When: Saturday, March 5 from 11 AM to 2 PM · Where: Fifth Third Bank, 2602 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa · What: Free food, face painting, dental exams, health screenings, financial wellness check-ups and pictures with Captain Fear, plus an opportunity to win a Bucs autographed football