In the spirit of normalizing imperfect parenting, Maggie and the Moms share “mom fails”. From forgetting to volunteer for a school event to scrambling because a project or obligation got away from you, every mom can relate to falling short sometimes. We also share money-saving tips and share our thoughts on the recent viral video showing a plane passenger’s rant against a crying baby.
Fessing up to ‘mom fails’… because we’ve all been there!
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now