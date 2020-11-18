Feel Good this Fall

For more information, tips and recipes visit: Zephyrhills Brand 100% Natural Spring Water – and their “Committed to Florida” page.

For meals plans, recipes and more visit www.Atkins.com For the recipe featured today visit: https://www.atkins.com/recipes/salmon-and-asparagus-sheet-pan/3120

Atkins Salmon Asparagus Sheet Pan Dinner

INGREDIENTS · 250 grams Asparagus, fresh · 1 tablespoon Olive Oil · 1/8 teaspoon Salt · 8 ounces Salmon · 1/4 teaspoon Olive Oil · 1/16 teaspoon Black Pepper, ground · 3 tablespoons Mayonnaise (Hellman’s Real) · 1 tablespoon Lemon Juice · 1 teaspoon Dijon Mustard · 1 each Garlic, clove · 1 tablespoon Parmesan Cheese, grated

DIRECTIONS 1. Heat oven to 425°F. 2. Wash and snap woody ends off 1 bunch asparagus. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil and a pinch of salt. Arrange in a single layer, leaving space for two 4-ounce salmon fillets. Place salmon skin side down on the baking sheet. Brush with 1/4 teaspoon olive oil, season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Place in oven and bake for 12 minutes. 3. While the fish cooks, in a small bowl combine the mayonnaise, lemon juice, mustard and garlic. 4. Remove sheet pan from oven, sprinkle asparagus spears with parmesan cheese and place back in oven to cook another 3 minutes, or until fish reaches an internal temperature of 145°F and asparagus spears are tender and beginning to brown at the tips. 5. Plate one fillet of salmon and half the asparagus, drizzle each plate with about 2 tablespoons of the mayonnaise sauce, and serve. Note: The amount of time to cook this meal depends on the thickness of the asparagus spears and salmon filets. 15 minutes is adequate for fillets no thicker than ¾-inch and thin asparagus spears.