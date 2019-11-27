Feeding Tampa Bay and The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority are working together to help feed thousands of Pinellas County families in need.
-The Mobile Pantry brings food to bus riders, instead of them trying to find ways to get to a food pantry or store.
-The pantry will be going to neighborhoods that are considered food deserts. This means there is not a grocery store nearby and the residents don’t own a car to be able to drive to the grocery store to get fresh foods.
-The bus will be refrigerated and you will be able to get meats, canned food, fresh fruits and vegetables.
-The Pantry is free. There’s no paperwork to fill out.
- All are welcome
- No ID required
- One box per household
- Call the InfoLine (727) 540-1900 for trip planning assistance