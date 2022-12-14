Feeding Tampa Bay’s CEO Thomas Mantz joins us to share all the ways you and your family can help the organization this holiday season, when the need is greatest. From volunteering to donating, community involvement opportunites are plentiful and crucial to the charity’s success in carrying out its mission of feeding one million families throughout 10 counties. Visit FeedingTampaBay.org to get involved.
