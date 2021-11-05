Feeding Tampa Bay: Come in for a meal, walk out with a future

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In a panel on voting rights and censorship, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-FL, pushed back on what he calls the 'culture of fear' that Ron DeSantis is creating as governor of Florida.

The congressman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate also leveled attacks at DeSantis's six appointees on the university's board of trustees over politicizing and censoring free speech at the university.