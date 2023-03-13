Lloyd Devereux Richards is the author of the most unlikely book to lead Amazon’s serial killer/ thriller genre, thanks to his daughter. Marguerite Richards posted a TikTok video of her father and encouraged people to buy the book he spent more than a decade writing, “Stone Maidens.” The video went viral and led to an outpouring of support for her dad and his book.
Father- daughter duo go viral and send book to the top Amazon charts
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now