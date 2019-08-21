Fashion’s Finest

Local Pitmaster Lee Ann Whippen Makes the Finals of BBQ Brawl: Flay vs. Symon to Compete for the Master of Q

Lee Ann Whippen – Pitmaster/Partner at Deviled Pig in South Tampa has made it through to the finals BBQ Brawl and will be competing in the finale of the hot new Food Network show. Here is a recipe for the Wing Dish that gave her a boost into the finals.