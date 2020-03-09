Fashion Wrap

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Fashion Experts Michelle Bremer and Ricc Rollins are here with their trends and wins.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell"

WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida"

Best products to disinfect home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best products to disinfect home"

Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer"

3 dead after cement truck crash on I-75 in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 dead after cement truck crash on I-75 in Sarasota"

Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns"

Senator Rick Scott at Port Tampa Bay to discuss coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Rick Scott at Port Tampa Bay to discuss coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss