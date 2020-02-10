Fashion Wrap

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Dog attack leaves Hernando County woman in critical condition, 3 owners ticketed
Cheeseburger on the go: Get one on a stick at Florida State Fair
Video
Janet Jackson bringing world tour to Tampa
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas children
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Dance your way to romance with FREE ballroom classes in Tampa Bay
Video
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Staying warm through the week
Video
Top Stories
USF students visit Iowa caucuses
Video
Over 250 artists featured at 32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts
Video
Toddler reunited with lost ‘daddy doll’ at Georgia airport
Video
New research may help explain the ancient origins of the “deer in the headlights” phenomenon
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Better Call Behnken warning: Don’t let bank accounts go ‘dormant’ or money could be sent to state
Video
Top Stories
Doctor explains why News Channel 8’s Gayle Guyardo has to rest vocal cords
Video
Top Stories
Loophole allows contractors to work under someone else’s license, sometimes misleading consumers
Video
Green Beret who fought to change law amid cancer battle attends State of the Union
Video
Who is inspecting the inspectors of smaller amusement parks in Florida?
Video
81-year-old Palm Harbor man says he’s owed nearly $1K after insurance mix-up
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Tampa Bay veteran hopes for shot at Tokyo Olympics
Top Stories
Clearwater mayor welcomes Phillies for 74th year, helps unload equipment
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 pole
Video
Rays trade Emilio Pagán to Padres for Manuel Margot and a prospect
Campaign pitch: Trump goes to bat for Pete Rose in Hall of Fame
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Toddler reunited with lost ‘daddy doll’ at Georgia airport
Video
Top Stories
Air Force suicides surged last year to highest total in 3 decades
Dept. of Health in Pasco County offers free Hepatitis A vaccines
Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales
Video
News Channel 8’s Gayle Guyardo to leave morning news to rehab her vocal cords
Video
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Fashion Wrap
Daytime
Posted:
Feb 10, 2020 / 12:04 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 10, 2020 / 12:04 PM EST
Tina and John William Barger are here with their trends and wins.
Top Videos
Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large
Video
Monday Midday Weather Update
Video
USF Iowa intvw
Video
Community holds vigil for safe return of missing mother of three
Video
32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts features over 250 artists
Video
Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training
Video
17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries
Video
Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate President Trump
Video
Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump
Video
ISS Passover and ULA Launch
Video
ULA Atlas V rocket launch
Video
More Local News
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Abducted Florida girl found safe near Tallahassee, 4 arrested
Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large
Video
EXCLUSIVE: Otter attacks girl, dog in Lakeland home
Video
Authorities: Nursing student busted in Tennessee drug raid may be ‘directly related to the Mexican cartel’
Video
Coors Light will cover dog adoption fees across the country until Feb. 21
Video
Zoo Miami welcomes meerkat pups for the first time
St. Pete sex offender arrested for spying on roommate through peephole
Pelosi’s camp slams Facebook, Twitter over video posted by Trump
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Cheeseburger on the go: Get one on a stick at Florida State Fair
Video
Gary Sinise honored with award from Congressional Medal of Honor Society for helping veterans
Churches across the country host prom for people with special needs
Single father of Texas boy with special needs dies after contracting flu
Video
Star Wars hotel at Disney World to start taking reservations this year
Video
More Don't Miss