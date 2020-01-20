Fashion Wrap

EmiSunshine, is a 15-year-old prodigy from East Tennessee who has captured the nation’s attention and enchanted hearts-a-many with her musical talents. Born Emilie Sunshine Hamilton, the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has been surrounded by family members who possess a genuine love for “salt-of-the-earth,” mountain melodies and lyrics. Emi embraced the classic country, blues and folk music that echoed throughout her Madisonville, TN home.