Fashion Wrap

Singer/songwriter/actress/advocate Cyndi Lauper is in the spotlight more than ever these days. Cyndi not only continues to perform in concert, but she is also writing music for Broadway, staring in television productions, and much, much more! Despite her busy work schedule, Cyndi is also taking the time to speak for the 8 million Americans living with psoriasis (PsO) about the common challenges people with psoriasis face at work. Cyndi is sharing her own PsO at Work experiences and working with Dr. Michelle Henry to highlight other select patient stories on the campaign website, PsOatWork.com.