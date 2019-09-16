Fashion Wrap

Coffee Rubbed Ribeye Steak with White Chocolate Blue Cheese Butter and Bourbon Jus

Coffee Rub 1/3 cup of brown sugar 1 cup of ground decaf coffee ½ cup of ground parmesan cheese ¼ cup of Coleman's dry mustard 1 T kosher salt 1 T sugar .5 T cumin .5 T chili powder 1 T black pepper .5 T cayenne pepper 1 T granulated garlic 1 T paprika Combine ingredients and rub onto ribeye steak. Broil or grill steak. White chocolate bleu cheese butter 1 stick of softened butter 2oz white chocolate 2oz blue cheese crumbles 1T kosher salt

Procedure 1) Using a Microplane, grate white chocolate over mixing bowl with softened butter and blue cheese. 2) Combine ingredients and season to taste. The white chocolate should provide a light sweetness to the bleu cheese but neither ingredient should overpower the other

Bourbon onion jam Ingredients ● 2 pounds red onions ● 2 tbsp olive oil ● 1/2 cup bourbon ● 1 cup water ● 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar ● 1/3 cup maple sugar ● 1/2 tsp smoked sea salt ● 1/4 tsp black pepper 1. 1.Peel onion, cut in 1/2 and thinly slice with a knife. 2. In a measuring cup add the bourbon, water, maple balsamic and maple sugar. Mix well. 3. In a heavy-bottomed skillet heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. 4. Add the onions and cook until soft and translucent (about 10 minutes). Season with salt and pepper. Be sure to stir. 5. Once the onions are soft, add the liquid mixture. 6. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low. 7. Put a lid on the skillet, and cook for about 20 minutes (stirring occasionally). 8. Remove the lid, and continue to cook until the liquid reduces (about 30 minutes). Remember to stir. 9. Onions are done when the liquid has reduced to the point it coats the onions with a thick syrup. The onions should be very soft, and a nice dark brown color. 10. Remove from heat, and cool slightly. 11. Place in a glass jar, and store in the fridge until ready to use.

Bourbon Jus 1 Medium Yellow Onion, Diced 1/4 cup Tomato Paste 1/2 cup Red Wine 1/2 cup Brown Sugar 1 cup Balsamic Vinegar 3 cups Beef Stock 1 cup Bourbon To make the sauce, sauté the onions until just starting to carmelize, about 10 minutes. Add in the tomato paste and cook for 1 more minute. Pour in the brown sugar, vinegar, and red wine. Reduce this liquid by half. Add the beef stock and again reduce by half. Pour in the bourbon and cook for 5 minutes longer. Strain out the onion pieces if you desire.

Coffee Rubbed Ribeye With Bleu Cheese and White Chocolate Butter Recipe Ingredients 16 oz Ribeye Coffee Rub Kosher Salt Olive Oil 2T White Chocolate Bleu Cheese Butter 1oz Bourbon Jus ¼ cup Bourbon Onion Jam 1) Pat Ribeye with paper towel to ensure it is dry and rub will adhere to the beef 2) Season with kosher salt 3) Roll ribeye in Coffee Rub making sure to press rub into the beef 4) Let Ribeye sit for 30 minutes 5) Add olive oil to hot saute pan and place steak in the pan 6) When you see that the rub is forming a crust, flip the steak and deglaze with bourbon 7) Finish steak in 500 degree oven and cook to desired temperature 8) When steak gets to temp place steak on cutting board to allow to rest for five minutes prior to plating 9) Top steak with compound butter 10) Place steak on serving plate and garnish with onion jam and bourbon jus