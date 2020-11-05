The 17th annual Fashion Funds the Cure presented by Suncoast Mercedes-Benz Dealers is back again this fall to honor children battling cancer. The charity fashion show hosted by Gayle Guyardo will take place on Friday, November 13th from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Raymond James Stadium. The event will feature three main viewing areas and several private suites for guests to experience the show based on their personal preference and sponsorship level. Each viewing space offers light bites, cocktails, and 50+ HDTV monitors to watch the fashion show. All participants will have the opportunity to interact and participate in the live and silent auction in real-time regardless of their location.

Fashion Funds the Cure brings together the world of runway fashion and the dreams of pediatric cancer patients for an inspiring fashion show and silent auction. The show will include the latest trends from Dillard’s and showcase various designers. This year, for the finale, young cancer fighters will be joining the catwalk virtually from all over the nation – dressed in what they want to be when they grow up.

“Every day 43 precious, brave children are diagnosed with cancer. They need our help. Please give from your heart,” says Kathy Ireland, NPCF International Youth Chair, Renowned Humanitarian and Philanthropist.

Tickets are $175 per person and can be purchased online at Nationalpcf.org/fashiontampa or by phone (813) 269-0955.

The NPCF has received a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency and is recognized as the top-rated cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator for seven years in a row.

What: NPCF Fashion Funds the Cure Fashion Show presented by Suncoast Mercedes-Benz Dealers

Where: Raymond James Stadium

When: November 13th, 2020, Reception at 6:00pm | Fashion Show at 7:30pm

Details: A fashion show event benefiting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and pediatric cancer research for clinical trials specifically designed for children. Guests can expect catered cuisine, cocktails, and a silent auction.

To ensure Covid-19 compliance, once guests select their viewing location, that will be their destination throughout the evening. The event will follow the most recent Covid-19 requirements as advised by the CDC, the US Surgeon General, and the Health / Human Services.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PEDIATRIC CANCER FOUNDATION: The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer through the Sunshine Project, the Foundation’s collaborative research initiative. By partnering with doctors and researchers from the country’s top institutions, the Sunshine Project is fast-tracking the development of new drugs and therapies that will ultimately lead to the cure of childhood cancers. For more information, visit www.NationalPCF.org