Another Summer gone as students return to school in most of Tampa Bay. We mark the ocassion with Pumpkin Spice Lattes from Kahwa Coffee (yay!), which coincides with the return of Halloween decor in stores (boo!). Plus, we get in on two popular social media trends: rolling glass bottles down stairs and one-season wonders.
Farron & Maggie talk back-to-school, the arrival (already) of Pumpkin Spice & Halloween and the latest social media fads
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now