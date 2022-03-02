Farron Hipp named Co-Host of Daytime

TAMPA (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 is proud to announce that Farron Hipp will become Daytime co-host effective March 7. Farron joins Maggie Rodriguez on the popular local lifestyle show weekday mornings from 10-11 a.m. on WFLA News Channel 8.

As a three-time Emmy Award winning journalist, she’s no stranger to television. Farron got her start as a reporter in west Texas, where she also earned her bachelor’s degree from Abilene Christian University. She continued her academic studies at Syracuse University where she obtained a Master of Science degree from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

“I am so humbled and excited to join the incredible team at Daytime. I look forward to building on the positive momentum they have going and contributing my own flavor to the show as well,” said Hipp on her new role.

Maggie Rodriguez, co-host of Daytime added, “I’m excited to work with Farron. Her experience as a journalist, along with her dynamic personality and contagious energy make her a perfect fit for Daytime and a dream co-host for me.”

Not a fan of cold weather, Farron moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma to work as a reporter for Fox 23 News. Her passion for morning news and quest for warm weather led to her next career jump as a morning news anchor in South Florida. She pursued the field of public relations for a few years and is now eager to return to TV as co-host of Daytime.

Daytime’s Executive Producer, Deanna Moore says, “We are excited to welcome Farron Hipp to Daytime. Farron is personable, knowledgeable, and fun. She also has the great distinction of being Daytime’s first Black host. We’re looking forward to welcoming this Texas transplant to Tampa Bay.”

While Farron loves the Sunshine State, you can still catch her Texas twang when she’s cheering-on her favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. She and her wife are both big sports fans who enjoy traveling, exploring new restaurants, and volunteering at church and other non-profit agencies. They have a small dog named Prince Harry, who gets the royal treatment at their home.

Catch Daytime, presented by California Closets, with Maggie Rodriguez and Farron Hipp weekdays from 10-11 a.m. starting Monday, March 7, only on WFLA News Channel 8.