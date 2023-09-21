Farron and Maggie shared laughs as they revealed their personalities in the viral “pink sister vs. purple sister” trend on TikTok. The ladies also spent time giving details about a new initiative in Tampa Bay that’s helping to end period poverty. The Period Pantry offers free menstrual and feminine hygiene products to women; they are accepting donations to the program through their Amazon Wishlist. The Daytime crew also played games with beloved actors that attended 90s Con and highlights from the red carpet were shared.