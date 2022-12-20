The original holiday musical, “The Night Before” is back at St. Pete’s freeFall Theatre with even more music and hilarity than its debut run last year. Writer/Director Matthew McGee and actor Robert Spence Gabriel join us to share what to expect from the fan-favorite production this time around. The show is sold out through Dec. 23rd, but tickets for “The Night Before” are still available for the performance on “the night before” Christmas, Dec. 24th at freefalltheatre.com.