Founding and lead pastors of ReThink Life Church in Orlando, Fla., Rodney and Michelle Gage know a thing or two about building strong marriages and families. For nearly thirty years, they have devoted their lives to the cause, and now they’re set to release Family Shift: The 5-Step Plan to Stop Drifting and Start Living with Greater Intention (Worthy Publishing, Sept. 17, 2019). The book provides readers with the hope, clear principles and practices that have helped hundreds of families shift from living in the danger zone to arriving at their desired destinations.

