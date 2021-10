GREENFIELD, Mass. (WFLA/WWLP) - Rie Hachiyanagi, a former art professor at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison for brutally attacking her colleague in Dec. 2019.

Hachiyanagi pleaded guilty to the nine charges stemming from the attack on Friday, including three counts of armed assault with intent to murder a person over 60; three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60; and one count each of home invasion, mayhem and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony. She was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison, the sentence recommended by Assistant District Attorney Thomas.