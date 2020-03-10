Bravo’s newest docuseries gives viewers a never-before-seen look inside the intriguing lives of seven young Indian-American friends when “Family Karma” premieres on Sunday, March 8 at 9pm ET/PT. Growing up in traditional, multigenerational households, the group is bonded by their strong cultural ties and vibrant Miami social lives. While their parents and grandparents instill cherished customs, these adult children are drifting more towards the “American Way,” and the two worlds collide in the most unexpected ways. These friends are determined to live life to the fullest and navigate the pressures of adulthood, while maintaining their deep-rooted connection to the Indian culture
Family Karma
