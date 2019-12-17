Family Blessing 2019

Live Now
Don’t miss this year’s production of The Family Blessing! Tickets are on sale now: Prices are $25.00. $35.00, and $45.00 each. To purchase tickets: call or visit Mahaffey Theater at (727) 893-7832. Groups 30 or more will be discounted $3.00 off each ticket, group purchase. A VIP/Meet & Greet Package is also available. Please contact Mrs. Barbara at (813) 451-4410 for more information about group rates and special packages. Or type in links: Https://tickets.themahaffey.com/3661/3662. 2:30 show Https://tickets.themahaffey.com/3661/3663 7:30 show

