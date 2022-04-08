Viewers will gasp. So says actress Kelly Hu about her Lifetime movie, “Fall Angels Murder Club, Heroes and Felons”, a murder mystery where everyone is a suspect and the surprises keep coming. She chats with us about the movie’s unique premise, working with co-star and Executive Producer Toni Braxton, and her martial arts skills.
Fallen Angels Muder Club: Actress Kelly Hu on the movie that makes viewers gasp
Posted:
Updated:
