Fall recipe ideas with The Apple Truck

Dale Apley, from The Apple Truck, gave us recipe ideas, including one for an apple crisp, that we can try this fall.
Filling:
- 6 cups fresh apples, sliced
- ½ cup granulated white sugar
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/8 tsp ground ginger
Topping:
- 1/2 cup all purpose flour
- ½ cupl old fashioned oats
- 2/3 cup packed brown sugar
- ¼ tsp salt
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- 2/3 cup butter melted
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a deep dish pie plate or large baking dish with butter or cooking spray and set aside.
- Combine the sliced apples with the sugar, cinnamon, vanilla extract and ground ginger in a large bowl and mix until all of the apples are evenly coated. Pour into the prepared baking dish.
- In a separate medium size bowl, combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, salt and cinnamon. Pour in the melted butter and stir until well coated and crumbly. Evenly sprinkle the crumb mixture over the top of the apples.
- golden brown. Allow to cool slightly before serving. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream on top or enjoy without any toppings. Is great cold also.