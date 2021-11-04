Fall recipe ideas with The Apple Truck

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Weekly unemployment claims dropped 14,000 in the last week of October, making the seasonally adjusted unemployment claims the lowest they've been since March 2020, at the start of the pandemic. The news comes as Florida continues to show strong economic growth, especially compared to other states.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the October 2021 unemployment data this morning, showing the weekly claims submitted across the United States. For the week ending October 30, there were 269,000 unemployment insurance claims. The previous week was recorded as 283,000 claims, according to BLS.